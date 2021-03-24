CDC Says It Won't Drop Conditional Sail Order

Despite mounting calls from cruise lines and industry lobbyist group CLIA (Cruise Lines International Association), the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevent (CDC) said its Conditional Sail Order (CSO) isn't going anywhere.

It capped a day of aggressive statements from the cruise industry as well as Royal Caribbean Group Chairman and CEO Richard Fain asking the CDC to drop or modify its CSO to let the industry operate in the United States.

According to the CDC, the CSO will remain in effect until Nov. 1, 2021, as the agency works on a way to return to passenger cruising in a phased approach to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Details on the next phase of the CSO are under interagency review, according to a CDC statement.

The CSO was released on October 30 and calls for a four-phase approach to resume cruising.

The order is still in phase one, while the cruise industry has for the most part, largely avoided commenting on it until this week.

Most of the order involves further instructions and technical regulations, which have yet to be released.