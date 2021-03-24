Port of Tarragona Begins Construction of the Balears Wharf Edge Beam

Spain's Port of Tarragona is about to begin installation of the edge beam on the Balears Wharf.

It is a 5.4-meter-wide, 1.70-meter-thick reinforced concrete beam that will run along the entire length of the outer and inner wharf.

The bollards, fenders and other auxiliary dockside elements will then be fitted to it. The beam will be fitted with 200-ton bollards for mooring large cruise ships.

The Balears Wharf will be operational in June 2021

The outer dock will be equipped with white shield fenders designed for mooring the largest vessels without marking their white hulls. The inner dock will have the traditional cylindrical fenders, according to a press release.

The dock edge will also be equipped with ladders for boatmen and for rescuing people from the water. There will also be rings on which to tie spillage containment barriers and for the manoeuvring of different service vessels.

When complete the new wharf will have a berth length of 700 meters, with space on both sides for cruise ships, which the port said it expects to start calling again mid year.