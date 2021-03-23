Silversea's 2023 World Cruise Is Sold Out

Silversea Cruises has shattered its bookings record with its new 2023 world cruise, entitled 'South Side Story - All the World's a Stage,' according to a press release.

Following the most successful pre-sale in the cruise line's history, the 139-day voyage fully sold out on the day of its general opening.

The immersive voyage will take guests deep into the Southern Hemisphere, sailing from the South Seas to the Amazon Rainforest and beyond, calling in 66 destinations in 34 countries across five continents, the company said, in a press release.

"We are delighted to have seen unprecedented demand for our World Cruise 2023, South Side Story, which sold out within hours of its general opening," noted Roberto Martinoli, Silversea's president and CEO. "The most successful World Cruise launch in the history of our cruise line, this triumph pays testament to the strong demand we are seeing in the market, particularly from affluent, sophisticated travelers. I strongly advise our travel partners to be quick in adding their interested clients to the voyage's waitlist, as Silver Shadow is sure to embark upon this remarkable itinerary at capacity."

Following a Bon Voyage reception and dinner aboard the intimate, all-suite Silver Shadow, guests will depart Sydney on January 10, 2023, and arrive in Fort Lauderdale on May 28. The itinerary will present a unique mix of destinations, from the remote wonders of Papua New Guinea, Mauritius, Réunion Island, and Cape Verde to iconic regions and cities, often unlocked on overnight calls (20 in total), including 10 days spent exploring Tasmania and New Zealand, three days in Myanmar, and a full week in South Africa. And, for the first time on a Silversea World Cruise, Silver Shadow will sail the Amazon River to unlock the natural and cultural wonders of this legendary region.