Add TUI-owned Marella to the long list of brands that will offer a UK-based domestic cruise program this summer.

The four-ship British brand has a heavy presence in the UK and a strong fly-cruise program, and has promised details are coming soon.

"We’re really pleased to announce we’ll be offering domestic cruises sailing from the UK this year. We can’t wait to welcome you back onboard. More details will be revealed soon," the company said, in a social media post.