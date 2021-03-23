Malta Awards Shorepower Contract for Cruise Berths in Valletta

Nidec ASI has signed a €12 million contract with the Maltese company Excel Sis for the creation of a shorepower project for the port of La Valletta (Malta).

The project will make it possible for cruise ships moored at the five berths to draw from the island’s energy grid the power.

"This innovative system will make it possible to reduce the emissions of pollutant gases by over 40 tons a year, the equivalent of continuous circulation of over 4 million vehicles, and will contribute to creating the basis for a more eco-friendly and innovative relaunching of tourism, a key sector in the Maltese economy," the company said, in a statement.

“We are truly proud that our partner and main contractor Excel Sis and Infrastructure Malta have chosen our proven expertise in project management and our custom solutions for this key project which, for us, represents a new objective in our strategy to promote sustainable development and reduce environmental impact in transport and logistics, towards an all-electric future. The transformation of logistics and port infrastructure from the standpoint of greater security and energy savings can also contribute to attracting a greater flow of tourists who are increasingly concerned about respect for the environment. This will aid in relaunching the tourism and business sectors which have been particularly hit by the effects of the pandemic,” said Dominique Llonch, CEO of Nidec ASI and Chairman of Nidec Industrial Solutions.

“Thanks to our expertise in the areas of automation and battery storage systems, we are able to electrify the entire port, from cranes to internal transport by using charging stations installed in microgrids within the port area. Times such as these are ideal for promoting infrastructural transformation which is also made easier by lower traffic levels. Our hope is that the example of Malta—and that of other earlier ports such as Genoa Prà—will be followed soon by many others in Italy and Europe to comply with EU norms and to make the best use of the funds allocated in the Recovery Plan to, finally, act from a sustainable and green standpoint.”