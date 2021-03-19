Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Royal Caribbean Group Completes Sale of Azamara to Sycamore Partners

Azamara Quest

Royal Caribbean Group today announced it completed the sale of its Azamara brand to Sycamore Partners, a private equity firm specializing in consumer, retail and distribution investments, in an all-cash transaction for $201 million.

The sale included Azamara's three-ship fleet and associated intellectual property, according to a press release.

This strategic deal allows the Group to focus on expanding its Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Silversea Cruises brands.

"This creates huge opportunities for all parties," said Richard D. Fain, Chairman and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group. "In fact, as we are inking this deal today, Azamara already has added a fourth ship to their fleet. I am confident that the brand's success and growth trajectory will continue under the stewardship of Sycamore."

"We look forward to guiding and supporting Azamara in its next phase of growth," said Stefan Kaluzny, Managing Director of Sycamore Partners. "The brand's high guest engagement, personalized service and unique Destination Immersion® strategy, position it strongly for continued growth in the upmarket space."

Perella Weinberg Partners LP served as financial advisor to Royal Caribbean Group and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP provided legal counsel. Kirkland & Ellis LLP provided legal advice to Sycamore Partners.

