Crystal Opens Bookings for July Cruises in Bahamas

Guests can now book cruises on the Crystal Serenity in the Bahamas this July as the ship will sail seven-night voyages round-trip from Nassau or Bimini beginning July 3, 2021 and July 4, 2021 respectively, becoming the first cruise ship to homeport in The Bahamas and return to cruising the Americas.

"The all-Bahamas itineraries eliminate the risk of border closures between countries and offer close-to-home options for North American travelers eager to begin exploring again," Crystal said in a press release. "As the voyages mark the first return to service for Crystal’s Ocean fleet, the partnership with The Bahamas is also an important step toward reinvigorating tourism and support for the islands’ local communities, which have been greatly impacted by the global pandemic. The sailings showcase the natural beauty and warm hospitality, as well as adventure-rich and culturally fascinating pursuits in each destination, including some not accessible to larger cruise ships."

Cruise fares for the new Luxury Bahamas Escapes cruises start at $1,999 per guest, including $500 Book Now Savings and $500 air savings along with Best Available Savings by category. Guests will receive a $125 per person As You Wish shipboard credit with Crystal Society Savings doubling to five percent; new-to-Crystal guests saving 2.5 percent; and solo fares starting at just 125 percent. The company’s Crystal Confidence program offers a no-money-down deposit window until April 5, 2021, with a reduced deposit of just 15 percent due at that time as part of its Easy Book program. Travelers with Future Cruise Credits and Future Cruise Payments may redeem them on these sailings.

Guests can also extend their cruise vacations by choosing Crystal’s Extended Land and Hotel Programs feature that carefully selected shoreside partners to ensure a seamless vacation from ship to shore. For Crystal Serenity’s new voyages, these include Nassau’s SLS Baha Mar and Hilton Resorts World Bimini, where guests will enjoy luxury accommodations and daily breakfast, as well as the stylish amenities of each. Guests can also indulge in spa days, golf rounds, casino nights and a host of dining experiences in each tropical paradise. The pre- and post-cruise hotel programs in Nassau and Bimini start at $359 and $299 per guest, respectively, including transfers between Crystal Serenity, the resort properties and the airports and all taxes and resort fees.

Crystal recently announced that guests must be fully inoculated with a COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to boarding any Crystal ship. This new requirement is in addition to existing, comprehensive Crystal Clean+ 4.1 measures, including negative COVID-19 tests for both guests and crew, reduced capacity, social distancing, nimble mask policy and health screening questionnaires.