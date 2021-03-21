Celebrity Cruises Status Update

It's been a busy 12 months for Celebrity Cruises, with the addition of the new Celebrity Apex and a move to a near all-inclusive pricing model.

Here's the latest:

Back in Action in June

Celebrity Cruises announced its return cruising as the Celebrity Millennium will homeport in St. Maarten starting on June 5. Beginning March 25, guests can book the new seven-night itineraries departing through August. The ship will sail two different weeklong itineraries. One will call on Aruba, Curaçao and Barbados and a second itinerary will call on Tortola, St. Lucia and Barbados.

Cruises Go All-Inclusive

In November, Celebrity announced its new “Always Included” program, adding Wi-Fi, drinks and tips to the regular cruise ticket.

The program is now included in every sailing and includes two upgrade options – which add enhanced internet, onboard credit, shore excursions and other perks.

Newbuild Program Affected

In March 2020, Celebrity Cruises officially received the new Celebrity Apex in its fleet. While the delivery was not delayed by the pandemic, it became a symbol of the new times.

Celebrity became the first cruise lines to take virtual delivery of a cruise ship. The ceremony happened through a video conference with officials from the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard.

The Celebrity Beyond, meanwhile, has had its delivery date pushed back. Originally scheduled for a Fall 2021 delivery, the vessel will now debut in 2022.

Edge to the Caribbean

In a major deployment move, Celebrity cancelled the Edge’s entire 2021 Europe Summer schedule. The program was replaced with new Caribbean sailings from Fort Lauderdale.

From July to October, the vessel will visit both the Eastern and Western Caribbean, becoming the second Celebrity vessel in the region during the summer. As previously announced, the Celebrity Equinox will also be based in Port Everglades for Caribbean cruises during the period.

Big 2021-2022 Caribbean Program

Eight of Celebrity’s ships will be in the Caribbean including the Celebrity Edge and brand-new sister ship Celebrity Apex.

The Celebrity Edge will offer a full winter season of seven-night Caribbean itineraries to both the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

The Celebrity Silhouette will sail new Southern Caribbean itineraries featuring overnights in Aruba and Curaçao.

The Celebrity Summit, will replace Celebrity Infinity to sail four- and five-night itineraries from Miami plus two new Mexico holiday sailings in December, 2021.

By the numbers:

Ships:

Ships shed: - 0

Ships added: + 1

Result: + 1 ship

Berths:

Berths shed: - 0,000

Berths added: + 2,900

Result: + 2,900 berths