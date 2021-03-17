Paul Gauguin Unveils Renovated Ship

Paul Gauguin Cruises has announced it has completed its ship renovation, featuring luxurious enhancements, that took place during The Gauguin’s drydock ending on March 9 in Singapore, according to a press release.

The vision of the renovation was to enhance The Gauguin’s elegant Polynesian signature with a chic and fresh style to enrich guests’ experience sailing the islands of Tahiti, French Polynesia, Fiji and the South Pacific, the company said, in a statement.

Minimizing the impact on the environment is one of the highest priorities of the company. In 2019, Paul Gauguin Cruises took two steps. The line completely eliminated the use of heavy fuel oil by using a much cleaner fuel (LS MGO – Low- Sulphur Marine Gas Oil) and also committed to offsetting 150 percent of its carbon emissions, according to a press release. Also, The Gauguin’s most recent environmental upgrades follow this path and include water treatment and consumption optimization along with energy-saving initiatives.

The Gauguin is outfitted with a look designed by Studio Jean-Philippe Nuel that evokes South Seas elegance and the storied islands that the iconic ship sails, the company said.

The refurbishment enhances the interior of the vessel made of warm and dark woodworks and strengthens the local identity. The fresh palette incorporates lagoon shades, a wide range of green and natural tones, warm color touches, organic patterns and woven textiles. Exotic panoramas and traditional artwork transports guests into the local environment. All The Gauguin’s staterooms and suites, as well as the public spaces, were renovated: Le Grand Salon, three restaurants, Piano Bar, La Palette Lounge, Spa and Salon, Boutique, Pool Deck, and Reception area.

To accompany The Gauguin’s renovation, amenities were enhanced for a full guest experience. Guests will be able to enjoy complimentary unlimited Wi-Fi and a virtual museum of over 150 paintings of artist Paul Gauguin during their voyage.