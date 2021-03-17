Swan Hellenic Unveils Cabin Designs as SH Minerva Is Ahead Of Schedule

Swan Hellenic announced that the hull sections and deck modules of its first vessel, the SH Minerva, have all been completed in advance of its schedule at Helsinki Shipyard in Finland.

The ship debuts later this year in the Antarctica market and is the first of three newbuildings for the luxury expedition brand.

Marking the occasion, the company released a time-lapse video of the work at Helsinki Shipyard that shows the ship being assembled, and also revealed its cabin designs.

Now that the structure is complete, the cabins are already taking shape, as also revealed online today, showing the Scandi-chic comfort, rich natural materials and spacious open perspectives out to sea of the elegant designs by Tillberg of Sweden, the company said, in a press release.

Esko Karvonen, CEO of Helsinki Shipyard Inc. remarked: “We are very proud of the smooth progress made on SH Minerva, helped by its outstanding design. It is an inspiring journey to work on the remarkable first three vessels for the iconic Swan Hellenic and we are sure the guests who explore the world aboard them will also feel that.”

“We’re delighted by our partners outstanding work as we take Swan Hellenic into this exciting next chapter and look forward to meeting you on board when we head to Antarctica in November 2021” said Swan Hellenic CEO Andrea Zito. “Join us to see what others don’t!”