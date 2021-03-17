Fred. Olsen Unveils 11 British Isles Sailings from July 2021

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has unveiled a new program of cruises around the British Isles for summer 2021. This was announced in a press release.

The 11-cruise program includes departures from Dover and Liverpool, with “scenic sailings taking in the best of the British Isles, including the Shetland and Orkney islands and the Isles of Scilly,” the cruise line said.

“We are so excited to be unveiling these new summer cruises today. So often overlooked, our British Isles are home to some of the most wonderful wildlife, and so much spectacular scenery that is best enjoyed from the water … With this selection of shorter sailings, guests can dip their toes back into cruising and enjoy all that they love about being on board with us, before we all begin to venture further afield again,” said Managing Director at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Peter Deer.

“This is an incredibly important milestone for our business, and we can’t wait to welcome our guests onboard our new-look fleet this summer,” he added.

According to the press release, the Borealis will be the first of the fleet to set sail, with a three-night ‘Maiden Voyage’ from Liverpool on July 5, with the Bolette to depart on a three-night ‘Maiden Voyage’ from Dover on August 16.