P&O Announces UK Coastal Cruise Details, Sailing in June

P&O Cruises is now offering a series of short breaks on the flagship Britannia in summer 2021 and week-long cruises on the new ship Iona. This was announced in a press release.

The cruises will depart from Southampton between June and September, sailing around the UK coast, “where the sun shines brightest,” the cruise line said. The guests will have to be fully-vaccinated UK residents.

“Given recent announcements, we have every hope that our guests will be able to enjoy a holiday this summer. After the stresses and challenges of the past year, everyone certainly deserves a treat and this series of cruises will provide memorable and much-needed UK getaways,” said P&O Cruises President Paul Ludlow.

“Whilst there is still uncertainty about holidays abroad this summer, we are delighted to be able to offer our guests the ultimate escape here in the UK with the reassurance that we will take care of everything. Also, we really will look at the weather forecast for each cruise and aim to take our ships where it is warm and sunny,” he added.

According to Ludlow, at the start of the Iona’s maiden seas, the Ultimate Escape series of holidays will include a seven-night maiden voyage sailing around the Scottish islands

“The Iona will anchor off Iona, the island after which she was named, with a celebratory extended stay until sunset for magical views of the historic shores,” Ludlow said.

The sailings will sail from Southampton. Guests will be offered gourmet dining and poolside bites, cocktails and coffees, shopping, spas, shows and endless sea views, P&O said.

The Britannia will offer three- and four-night breaks and one six-night holiday running from June 27, 2021, through to Sept. 19, 2021. Prices start from £449 per person.

The Iona offers seven-night itineraries running from Aug. 7, 2021, to Sept. 18, 2021. The Iona’s seven-night maiden voyage starts from £1,199 per person.

The cruise line said that given the advanced progress of the UK vaccination program and strongly expressed preference on the part of its guests for this series of UK coastal cruises, these sailings on the Britannia and the Iona will be for the UK resident COVID-19 vaccinated guests only. Travel insurance will also be mandatory for all guests.

All guests and crew will be required to follow enhanced health and wellbeing measures to protect everyone onboard on these cruises.

“As we have spent the majority of the last year at home, to be able to have a restorative and relaxing break, sit on deck with a sea view in the summer sunshine and then enjoy an indulgent dinner and show – it’s certainly what we all need this year and we cannot wait to have our guests back onboard,” Ludlow said.