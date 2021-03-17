Iceland To Allow Vaccinated U.S. and UK Tourists

Iceland will open up to tourists from the U.S. and UK who are fully vaccinated, the country’s Minister of Justice Áslaug Arna Sigurbjörnsdóttir said in an interview with Icelandic news site mbl.is.

“The minister of health and I both suggested changing our regulations regarding certificates from outside the Schengen Area,” Sigurbjörnsdóttir said. “We are in fact opening (the country) more.”

“These changes are substantial … Most of our tourists come from (the U.S. and the UK), and they have a great impact on our economy, and they are well underway with vaccinations, using vaccines that the (European Medicines) Agency has approved,” she added.

The minister explained that certificates of vaccination with vaccines already approved by the European Medicines Agency will be accepted. The list of supported vaccines can be viewed on the ministry of health’s website.

Gyða Guðmundsdóttir, the general manager of the North Atlantic Agency, called this a “very important step” for the cruise industry. “This is a very important step towards bringing back cruise vessels in Iceland, in a safe and responsible manner,” she said.