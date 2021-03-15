Seabourn Extends Book With Confidence Policy Through May 31

Seabourn has extended its “Book with Confidence” policy through May 31, 2021.

The policy provides travelers with even more flexibility, assurance and options to cancel their booking up to 30 days prior to departure on any new bookings and receive a future cruise credit, according to a press release.

For bookings made by May 31, 2021 on sailings departing by December 31, 2021, guests may cancel up to 30 days prior to departure and receive a 100 percent future cruise credit equal to the amount of the non-refundable portion of cancellation fees based on payment already received.

The Future Cruise Credit issued using “Book with Confidence” will be valid for 12 months from the date of issue and may then be used to book sailings departing through December 31, 2022.

“We know many travelers are planning their next Seabourn voyage and may have some hesitation given the uncertainties of today. To help give them added flexibility and peace of mind, we are extending our ‘Book with Confidence’ policy,” said Steve Smotrys, vice president of Global Sales for Seabourn.

In addition, the policy includes a “Best Fare Guarantee” benefit, ensuring guests can have assurance that they can always request the lowest publicly available fare offered for their voyage in the event fares are lowered on Seabourn.com following booking. The request must be received at least 30 days prior to the booked voyage departure date to apply. Compensation provided will be in the form of a shipboard credit, suite upgrade, fare reduction or other method. Additional details on “Book with Confidence” are available on Seabourn’s website.