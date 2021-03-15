Resco Develops Quarantine Technology for Phoenix Reisen

Phoenix Reisen's Amera

Resco has announced that it has developed a mobile Ticketless Excursion module for Phoenix Reisen in order to validate all shore excursions bookings onboard.

According to a press release, the application works offline to track each person on a bus or tour and can also charge walk-ins.

“Dashboards and reports are available and can help medical staff track who was on each bus and produce detailed manifests for authorities. The module works on both Android and iOS mobile devices and was developed to work on a ruggedized device designed for harsh environments and specifically requested by Phoenix Reisen,” Resco said in the press release.

Phoenix Reisen is also implementing Resco’s eConcierge Thermal Screening system to enhance health measures at check-in and onboard, Resco said.

“Using a hand-held device, this module will allow the crew to quickly and efficiently check-in their guests whilst taking their temperature and quickly identifying and isolating any potentially affected guests and crew,” the company wrote.

As part of a review of operational processes, Phoenix Reisen chose Resco’s Ship Visitor Management module to manage ship visits across the fleet using a central web portal to register visitors. This saves time and shortens queues in the terminal, all helping to keep safe distances when boarding, Resco explained.

“The Visitor module uses Resco’s Central and Ship Management software suite to transfer details from shore offices to the ship in near real-time and improves security by working from one central up list of up-to-date visitors. The solution can also be used to manage prospective passengers, staff members, and contractors visiting a ship in port,” the company wrote.

