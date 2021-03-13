Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line to Donate Food

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line today announced it will partner with the Rotary Clubs of Grand Bahama Island to distribute humanitarian aid to local food banks around Grand Bahama Island.

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line CEO Oneil Khosa said: “The past year has been an incredible challenge, not just for the cruise industry, but for the many destinations that rely on cruising as their primary source of economic development and sustainability. Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line has always had a special bond with our ‘home-away-from-home’ Grand Bahama Island, and we remain committed to helping our friends and neighbors there in every way we can. This was seen in the 2019 aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, and can be seen through other various initiatives we have launched to support GBI over the years.

"While we are eager to return safely to sea and welcome guests back onboard, the delay in sailing operations we’ve encountered during the COVID-19 global pandemic has presented a unique opportunity to further our mission of giving back. We are pleased to share that beginning today, we will offload a large quantity of supplies, including frozen meats, canned goods and other non-perishables, from Grand Classica. These items will be donated to those in need within our community. This comes with the help of James Sarles from the Rotary Clubs of Grand Bahama Island, who we worked with during our humanitarian sailings in 2019, at which time we successfully delivered more than 275,000 pounds of food and other supplies to the Bahamas.

"We are grateful for the tremendous support of the Bahamian government, who we have worked closely with throughout the years, to make this happen.”