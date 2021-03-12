Cruise Industry News Drydock Report (2)

Getslash Launches New Website

Getslash

Getslash, the international technology company that offers products and IT services tailored to the cruise industry, has launched its new website.

According to the Germany-based company, the new site features a unique design, more detailed information about Getslash’s product portfolio, a whole section for the additional services that the company offers, and a completely new section for careers at Getslash.

“We’ve been hard at work building our new website pixel by pixel, and we’d love for you to take a look around. Our redesigned website is now easier to navigate, faster and more intuitive,” the company said in an email announcement.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News GCSI

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Halton

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 217,624 Berths | $62 Billion | View

2021 Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

New 2021 Drydock Report

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

100 Pages

Full Intelligence

2021-2023

Best Practices

Full Coverage

Order Today

Wilhelmsen

All New Executive Guide

Cruise Executive Guide 2021

Highlights:

Reach the Lines

New for 2021

All Brands

New Companies

Decision Makers

Instant Download

Order Today