Getslash Launches New Website

Getslash, the international technology company that offers products and IT services tailored to the cruise industry, has launched its new website.

According to the Germany-based company, the new site features a unique design, more detailed information about Getslash’s product portfolio, a whole section for the additional services that the company offers, and a completely new section for careers at Getslash.

“We’ve been hard at work building our new website pixel by pixel, and we’d love for you to take a look around. Our redesigned website is now easier to navigate, faster and more intuitive,” the company said in an email announcement.