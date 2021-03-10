Cruise Demand: Oceania Sets Single Day Booking Record

Oceania Cruises announced that the launch of its latest collection of exotic itineraries for winter 2022-2023 on March 3 resulted in a record with the most individual bookings taken in a single day in the brand’s history, according to a statement.
Oceania had previewed the deployment on Feb. 24 ahead of sales opening on March 3.
“The tremendous wave of bookings we saw on the day we opened our new 2022 and 2023 itineraries for sale underscores the extraordinary demand for long and exotic cruise vacations. Upscale travelers are eager to explore the world once more and are booking farther in advance to ensure their travel dreams are fulfilled,” stated Bob Binder, President & CEO of Oceania Cruises.
By the Numbers:
- 127 itineraries to choose from ranging from 7 to 77 days
- 272 ports of call and 284 overnight or multi-day stays
- Total of 62 extended explorations of 15 to 77 days
- Antarctica – four voyages aboard Marina that include scenic cruising in Antarctica
- Caribbean – a diverse calendar of offerings with a great array of voyage lengths (from 7 to 77 days), a wide array of longer voyages with 12 cruises that are 15 days or more in length, and new embarkation ports beyond Miami in Bridgetown, Barbados; Panama City, Panama; and Oranjestad, Aruba
- 22 voyages aboard Regatta and Nautica spanning the entirety of Asia and Africa ranging from 10 to 40 days
- Three trans-Tasman Australia/New Zealand voyages aboard Regatta and six voyages that explore the South Pacific, Polynesia, and Hawaii
- The Marina offers three forays into the mighty Amazon
- The Nautica continues popular voyages to Africa, India, and the Arabian Peninsula
- 35-day Christmas and New Year’s circumnavigation of Australia
- Three springtime immersions into Japan, sailing roundtrip from Tokyo
- The diversity of enriching destination experiences with the company's Go Local Tours, exclusive culinary-focused excursions, and overland-tours.