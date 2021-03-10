Cruise Demand: Oceania Sets Single Day Booking Record

Oceania Cruises announced that the launch of its latest collection of exotic itineraries for winter 2022-2023 on March 3 resulted in a record with the most individual bookings taken in a single day in the brand’s history, according to a statement.

Oceania had previewed the deployment on Feb. 24 ahead of sales opening on March 3.

“The tremendous wave of bookings we saw on the day we opened our new 2022 and 2023 itineraries for sale underscores the extraordinary demand for long and exotic cruise vacations. Upscale travelers are eager to explore the world once more and are booking farther in advance to ensure their travel dreams are fulfilled,” stated Bob Binder, President & CEO of Oceania Cruises.

By the Numbers: