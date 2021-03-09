MHA

Royal Caribbean Extends Suspension of Cruising Apart from 4 Ships

Spectrum of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International has extended it suspension of cruising through May, excluding sailings onboard Quantum, Spectrum, Voyager, and Odyssey of the Seas.

"Our plan is to resume further operation in June; however, the following circumstances have extended the suspension (of sailings)," the company said.

The good news is that the Quantum of the Seas is expected to remain in the Asia-Pacific region, sailing short cruises from Singapore at the expense of her Alaska program.

The Odyssey of the Seas has seen her May 9 to October 28, 2021 sailings departing from Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy cancelled. Instead, the Odyssey will begin her inaugural season out of a new homeport, Haifa, Israel from June to October 2021. These new sailings are available for residents of Israel only.

The Spectrum of the Seas could sail in China or elsewhere in Asia on short notice, while the Voyager of the Seas is also in Asia and ready for a quick start up if necessary. 

