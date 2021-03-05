DL Services Launches E-Commerce Site for Marine Hospitality

DL Services, a company that works on galley designs with most cruise lines, has launched an e-commerce platform that allows viewing and purchasing its products in an easier way.

The platform offers equipment and spare parts in various categories – cabin, cold room, galley, laundry, restaurants, signage, utensil, plumbing and waste.

“As a design and innovation leader, it is important for us to provide our visitors an easier way to shop,” DL Services told Cruise Industry News. “One of the positive things that 2020 brought us was quality time. Time to reflect and think about how to anticipate and adapt to the ‘new normal’ and, considerably, how to be prepared with the transformation of the marine industry.”

The products can be purchased by using the website’s search engine and defining filters to accommodate the request. Spare parts can be searched by keywords. Users will need to create accounts on the platform to be able to get prices and place orders, DL Services said.

DL Services also said that thanks to having two offices – in France and Miami – it has reduced its CO2 footprint.

“As both offices have their own warehouse, we can reduce transportation from manufacturers. As we handle all Marine Hospitality products, we can gather all the purchase orders of the month (in separate boxes if needed by customers), to reduce CO2 print,” the company said.