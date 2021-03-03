Shimonoseki Port To Hold Seminar on Cruise Safety

The Japanese Port of Shimonoseki will hold a seminar on the attraction and safety of cruising on March 20.

Keynote speeches will be delivered by Deputy Director General of Waterfront Vitalization and Environment Research Foundation, Japan Cruise Research Institute, Kazuhiro Okita, and President of MSC Cruises Japan, Oliviero Morelli.

The keynote speeches will be followed by a panel discussion with representatives of MSC Cruises Japan, Carnival Corporation Japan, Silversea Cruises, and Japan Long Course Ferry Service Association.

The event will take place at Shimonoseki Grand Hotel between 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. local time. A livestream of the event will be available here.

According to the information from the port, those wishing to attend the event physically must apply by March 17. Admission is free.