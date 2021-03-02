Aurora Expeditions To Sail in Australia from June 2021

The Australian-owned cruise line, Aurora Expeditions, is offering an expedition program close to home starting from June 1, 2021.

According to a press release, the program entails a full season of immersive, adventurous and off-the-beaten-track voyages around Australia, Commonwealth Bay and Ross Sea (East Antarctica).

“After three decades at the forefront of polar expedition travel, we are beyond excited to be launching a season of incredibly unique expeditions that explore our beautiful island home.” said Aurora Expeditions CEO, Monique Ponfoort.

“Our highly experienced Australian team has crafted exceptional voyages of discovery and will deliver once-in-a-lifetime adventures as well as an unrivalled array of immersive activities by sea, land and air to our passionate expeditioners,” she added.

Destinations in the program include Tasmania, Kangaroo Island, the Kimberley, the Coral Coast, Antarctica (featuring the Ross Sea and Commonwealth Bay), South West Edge, Ningaloo Reef, the Bass Strait Islands and more; all extraordinary regions that have never been explored in this way before.

The program will become available for booking from March 11, 2021. Aurora Expeditions will release more details about the itineraries on March 4.