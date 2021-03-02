Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

U.S. Great Lakes Cruise Coalition Partners with Hwy H20

Pearl Mist on the Great Lakes

The United States-based members of the U.S. Great Lakes Cruise Coalition (GLCC) – which consists of various U.S.- based ports, vessel agencies, and tourism entities – have joined the Hwy H2O marketing brand of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway System (GLSLS). 

This was reported in a press release.

According to GLSLS, this move aligns regional cruising advocates with an existing brand that markets the Seaway System to users – including cargo owners, vessel lines, and other stakeholders of the system. 

It also brings marketing opportunities for cargo and cruising under one organization. 

“We are excited to align our membership with a group that has a globally recognized brand, a successful marketing strategy for GLSLS business, and one which we believe will bring additional marketing and operational value to our current and future members,” said Chief Commercial Officer of the Port of Cleveland & U.S. Chair of the GLCC, Dave Gutheil.

According to the press release, the Great Lakes Cruise Coalition, which includes members in both the United States and Canada, was created as a bi-national membership organization approximately 20 years ago with the specific goal of enticing cruise lines into the GLSLS market. 

While that goal has been realized, ongoing marketing efforts are necessary to continue expanding cruising in the Great Lakes Seaway System, GLSLS said.

Under the new structure, cruise lines interested in calling on the GLSLS should contact Rebecca Yackley, Director, Trade and Economic Development, Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation (202) 366-5418. 

Media inquiries should be directed to Nancy Alcalde, Director of Congressional and Public Relations, Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation (202) 366-6114. 

