Seabourn Cancels 2021 Alaska Program

Seabourn Odyssey

Seabourn on Wednesday that the luxury brand is cancelling its 2021 Alaska/British Columbia departures.

The company noted it is maintaining its optimism for the ultimate restart of travel while, in the meantime, continuing to take a practical approach in extending its current operational pause.

Seabourn cited the Canadian Transport Ministry’s Interim Order that closed Canadian ports and waters to passenger vessels as for the Alaska season being cancelled. 

The cancellation announcement applies to a total of 19 voyages scheduled aboard Seabourn Odyssey in summer 2021 between Vancouver, Canada and Juneau, Alaska, including one Pacific Coast voyage at the end of the season.

Guests with bookings affected by this announcement are being given as much notice as possible to provide them with greater clarity around their travel plans.

“Our highest priorities are compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, crew and the people in destinations we visit,” said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. “We have heard from many guests and they are eager to travel, seeing positive developments starting to take hold that will eventually lead to our return to service.”

Guests with impacted cruise bookings will automatically be cancelled and re-booked to a comparable 2022 voyage at the rate paid plus current amenities. Once Seabourn has completed the booking transfer, if the guest would prefer an alternative option, they can also request a full refund of monies paid to Seabourn to the original form of payment or to be transferred to a new booking.

