Azamara Extends Cruising Suspension Through June

Citing the many challenges resulting from COVID-19, Azamara announced that is extending its suspension of cruising for all sailings departing on or before June 30, 2021.

The company said its primary goal continues to be a healthy return to service for guests, crew and the communities that the ships visit.

"In order to ensure the most effective initiatives are in place for a healthy return to service, Azamara has taken the decision to extend the suspension of global operation," the company said.

Guests will have three compensation options to choose from, including a 125% Future Cruise Credit to book a new cruise by April 30, 2022 and departing on or before September 30, 2022.

Guests can also Lift and Shift, keeping their cruise vacation plans to the same destination and moving the existing booking to a 2022 sailings within four weeks of the originally scheduled sailing.

Finally, guests can opt for a 100 percent refund until May 20, 2021.