Royal Caribbean Announces 2022-2023 Short Caribbean Program

Royal Caribbean International today revealed its short Caribbean sailings for 2022-2023, with more ships and more cruises serving the short cruise market from Florida and Texas.

Following its $116 million amplification in 2020, theFreedom of the Seas will sail 3- and 4-night cruises from Miami to Nassau and top-rated Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas.

The Independence of the Seas will continue to sail 3- and 4-night getaways from Port Canaveral to The Bahamas, with full-day visits in Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay.

The Liberty of the Seas will take a turn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida to sail alternating 3- and 4-night winter escapes to The Bahamas, including Perfect Day at CocoCay and Grand Bahama Island.

The Mariner of the Seas will continue sailing from Port Canaveral through the winter, now with southbound 4- and 5-night cruises to the western Caribbean and Perfect Day at CocoCay.

The Brilliance of the Seas will set sail from Venice (Ravenna), Italy to homeport in Tampa, Florida for the winter season. The ship will embark on a mix of 4- and 5-night Western Caribbean itineraries, offering select 4-night sailings to Nassau and Key West, Florida.

The Rhapsody of the Seas will sail 4- and 5-night cruises from Tampa to Cozumel, Mexico and George Town, Grand Cayman in the spring and early fall. During the summer, she will sail 7-night adventures visiting Roatan, Honduras; Belize City, Belize; Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico.

Following a summer sailing from New York, the Adventure of the Seas will return to Galveston for the winter season to sail 4- and 5-night Western Caribbean itineraries to Cozumel and Costa Maya.

The Grandeur of the Seas will set its sights on Galveston for the summer in 2022, following the ship’s first winter season cruising from Barbados. The 4- and 5-night itineraries will call on Costa Maya and Cozumel.