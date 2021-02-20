Royal Caribbean Business Update Call Preview: What Matters

Royal Caribbean Group has scheduled a business update call for investors, as well as report 2020 fourth quarter and 2020 full year earnings, on Monday, Feb. 22.

It's a key call for the investment community, with the company approaching the one-year mark without ships in service from U.S. ports, and only a small percentage of its fleet operating, with the Quantum of the Seas sailing from Singapore while TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises have seen smaller restarts.

Company executives are expected to provide a 15 to 25 minute presentation and then will open it up to question from financial analysts.

What to Listen For: