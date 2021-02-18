MHA

Sea Cloud to Start Cruising in May

Sea Cloud II

Sea Cloud Cruises has announced it will resume operations on May 7, 2021 with the Sea cloud sailing from Piraeus.

All voyages until the middle of August 2021 will comply with current COVID-19 related restrictions and the company´s hygiene and prevention protocols have been certified by DNV GL.

With the inauguration of the new Sea Cloud Spirit, the company will offer cruise-savvy guests in the luxury segment an alternative to larger cruise ships, the company said.

 The Sea Cloud II will start on June 2, 2021 with voyages from Nice alternating along the Côte d'Azur and around Corsica. S

The ea Cloud Spirit will focus its voyages from Rome on Sicily and Tuscany, and its maiden voyage will start in Rome on June 2, 2021.

"Because we are focusing on one country and one region per ship, we can bring each destination particularly close to our guests," said Managing Director Daniel Schäfer. The company has used the past months to plan the new summer schedule, offering itineraries that give guests deep insight into the respective destinations. The unique sailing experience is being joined by a very pragmatic advantage: arriving and departing via the same port, making travel uncomplicated and convenient for guests."

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 217,624 Berths | $62 Billion | View

AB InBev

New 2021 Drydock Report

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

100 Pages

Full Intelligence

2021-2023

Best Practices

Full Coverage

Order Today

Okinawa

All New Executive Guide

Cruise Executive Guide 2021

Highlights:

Reach the Lines

New for 2021

All Brands

New Companies

Decision Makers

Instant Download

Order Today