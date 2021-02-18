Sea Cloud to Start Cruising in May

Sea Cloud Cruises has announced it will resume operations on May 7, 2021 with the Sea cloud sailing from Piraeus.

All voyages until the middle of August 2021 will comply with current COVID-19 related restrictions and the company´s hygiene and prevention protocols have been certified by DNV GL.

With the inauguration of the new Sea Cloud Spirit, the company will offer cruise-savvy guests in the luxury segment an alternative to larger cruise ships, the company said.

The Sea Cloud II will start on June 2, 2021 with voyages from Nice alternating along the Côte d'Azur and around Corsica. S

The ea Cloud Spirit will focus its voyages from Rome on Sicily and Tuscany, and its maiden voyage will start in Rome on June 2, 2021.

"Because we are focusing on one country and one region per ship, we can bring each destination particularly close to our guests," said Managing Director Daniel Schäfer. The company has used the past months to plan the new summer schedule, offering itineraries that give guests deep insight into the respective destinations. The unique sailing experience is being joined by a very pragmatic advantage: arriving and departing via the same port, making travel uncomplicated and convenient for guests."