P&O Cruises Names New Ship Arvia

P&O Cruises has revealed the name of its second LNG-powered Excel class ship. The ship, which will join the P&O Cruises UK six-ship fleet in December 2022, will be named Arvia.

According to a press release, the name means “from the seashore”

“The Arvia will join the Iona as an innovative and future-focused ship offering an outstanding, varied and contemporary holiday. The Arvia has been designed to travel to the sun year-round and to maximize views of the ocean and the seashore from everywhere on board, so it seemed a very fitting name and one which will reflect the experience for guests on board,” said P&O Cruises President Paul Ludlow.

“The seashore is known for its relaxing properties and tranquility and a holiday on the Arvia will, indeed, celebrate this and have relaxation at its heart. The rejuvenating and restorative qualities of a walk on the beach and invigorating sea air will be reflected in the experiences both onboard and onshore as well as the vast space onboard which has enabled us to include a number of new and extraordinary features,” he added.

The name of the 5,200-passenger ship was unveiled through a video reveal made up of outlining the letters in the name in various different locations, all relating to the beach and the seashore.

Holidays on the Arvia will go on sale in March and further details of the ship, its design and experiences onboard will be released over the coming months, P&O Cruises said.