Zachary Sulkes Joins Norwegian Cruise Line

Zachary Sulkes has joined Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) as Beverage Category Manager, with responsibility for all beverage and tobacco purchasing on Norwegian Cruise Line’s fleet of 17 ships.

No stranger to the company, Sulkes was Manager of onboard revenue for the cruise line between 2001-2006.

When he moved to Bacardi in 2006 to head the drink company’s cruise sector business, Norwegian was one of his key accounts over a 14 year period.

During this time, as International Key Account Manager Cruise, he led the global transformation of Bacardi’s activities in the cruise sector, notably developing and executing strategic initiatives that led to sustained growth, increased profitability, and ultimately, a leading market share position.

Sulkes said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings at this pivotal time as we prepare to return to service and again welcome guests back onboard. In the meantime, there’s plenty to be done to position NCLH for future success; whether it be streamlining the purchasing process, working more closely with our partners on efficiencies, or planning the onboard beverage range to satisfy consumer preferences.”