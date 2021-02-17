St. Lawrence Cruise Line Confirms 2021 Season

St. Lawrence Cruise Line has confirmed operations for 2021 and will sail overnight cruises on the St. Lawrence and Ottawa rivers from May to October. While Transport Canada has announced measures that will prohibit cruise ships with more than 100 passengers from operating in Canadian waters until 2022, the Canadian Empress, operated by St. Lawrence Cruise Line, has a maximum capacity of 66 passengers.

According to a statement from the cruise line, it has an all-Canadian crew and a robust health and safety program. Their Covid-19 Health and Safety program includes reduced passenger loads, masking, physical distancing, and a hospital-grade electrostatic disinfectant regime for both private staterooms and shared spaces. All staterooms have access to fresh air and has their own climate controls.

Last fall, the Canadian Empress sailed with a maximum of 48 passengers and expects to use that level as a tentative capacity this year as well, a spokesperson said.

Commented St. Lawrence President Jason Clark: “We are excited to offer travelers a small ship option for the 2021 season. Our overnight cruises stay close to shore in Canadian waters and our Covid-19 health and safety program has been recognized for its high standards.”

This past December, the company was awarded the Safe Travels Stamp by the Tourism Industry Association of Ontario (TIAO) for adherence to global standards of health and hygiene.

The line will offer a variety of cruises from four to seven nights, with departures from Kingston, Ottawa, and Quebec City. The vessel will travel exclusively in domestic waters and stop at ports in Ontario and Quebec. The 2021 cruising season will run from May 20 to October 24.