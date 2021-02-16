Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Sneak Peek at AquaTheater on Wonder of the Seas

The Senior Vice President for Entertainment and Development at Royal Caribbean, Nick Weir, has teased the look of AquaTheater onboard the Wonder of the Seas to his social media audience.

According to the photo that Weir posted on Twitter, AquaTheater – which is an outdoor amphitheater – will be spacious with a large stage and the Royal Caribbean International logo towering over it, as well as an enclosure at the back of the theater.

The Wonder of the Seas will be the fifth Oasis Class cruise ship for Royal Caribbean. Like the rest in the class, she will be able to carry 5,400 passengers. The vessel was scheduled to debut in the Chinese market in mid 2021, but the delivery was postponed to 2022. She was floated out in the water at Chantiers de l'Atlantique in France, where she is under construction, in September 2020.

The Wonder of the Seas will feature new interior designs and concepts to appeal to the Chinese market, according to the cruise line.

