$11 Million of Cruise Ship Food is Heading to Auction

Kansas Marine Warehouse

An estimated $11 million of cruise ship food inventory is heading to auction on Feb. 23. 

Tiger Group announced it is hosting an online auction of the remaining inventory from cruise industry supplier Kansas Marine Co.’s soon-to-close Miami distribution center.

The offering features over 40 million pieces of consumable food items, including frozen products, canned goods, proteins, dry food products and bonded items, according to a press release. 

Bidding for the inventory from the 114,000-square-foot facility will commence on Feb. 16 at www.soldtiger.com and close at 10:30 a.m. (ET) on Feb. 11. All bidders are required to register prior to the sale at www.soldtiger.com

“Tiger is excited to bring to market an expansive inventory from one of North America’s largest food suppliers to the cruise industry. This auction provides a tremendous opportunity for cruise lines, hotels, restaurants, bars, institutional feeders, and food and beverage wholesalers/brokers to stock up on their inventories,” said Jonathan Holiday, Director Of Business Development for Tiger’s Commercial & Industrial division.

Featured items include appetizers, Asian seafood, bagels, bar mixes, base cream, beans, lentils, beverages, bread, bread mix, cakes, cake mix, candy, cereal, cherries, cheese, chips, chocolate, coconut, coffee and tea, coloring, condiments, cookie dough, cookies, cooking wine, couscous, crackers, crème brulee, croissants, dairy, deserts, dessert macarons, donuts, dough, dressing, eggs, extract, fillings, flour, fruit color, fruits, glaze, grits, honey, ice cream, jams, jelly, kosher products, meats, milks, muffin and pancake mixes, mousse, nuts, oil, olives, pasta, paste, pastry. pastry cream, peanuts, pie, pizza, potatoes, poultry, puree, rice, salt, sauce, sausages, seafood, seasoning, soup base, spices, sugar, syrup, toppings, tortillas, vegan products, vegetables, vinegar, waffles, and more.

Interested buyers can preview the inventory, by appointment only, from 10 a.m. to 5p.m. (ET) on Feb, 10. To arrange an appointment or obtain additional information, contact: Jonathan Holiday, (805) 367-3893, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 217,624 Berths | $62 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News GCSI

New 2021 Drydock Report

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

100 Pages

Full Intelligence

2021-2023

Best Practices

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

All New Executive Guide

Cruise Executive Guide 2021

Highlights:

Reach the Lines

New for 2021

All Brands

New Companies

Decision Makers

Instant Download

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report