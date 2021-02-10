First Look as Quark's Ultramarine Leaves for Sea Trials

The new Ultramarine for Quark Expeditions has left the Brodosplit shipyard in Croatia for a set of sea trials with the 200-guest vessel leaving the yard on Monday.

Essentially a test drive, sea trials will allow the shipyard, shipowner and class society to test all the ship's systems, benchmark performance metrics and more.

The ship is set to debut for her inaugural season in the Arctic in May.

The 13,000-ton Ultramarine combines leading-edge technology and advanced safety systems to optimize the polar expedition experience, according to Quark as the ship has two twin-engine helicopters, two helidecks, and an aft marina.