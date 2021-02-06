Cruise Industry News Drydock Report (2)

Norway Extends Cruise Restrictions to May 1 For Reassessment

The Spitsbergen in Svalbard

The Norwegian government has extended its restrictions for coastal cruises and Svalbard and said it will reassess the situation by May 1, 2021.

Basically, the restrictions include a ban on cruises in Svalbard, except day trips with up 30 people, including passengers and crew.

Coastal cruises that start in Norway and only call at Norwegian ports with Norwegian or foreign ships are limited to 50 percent of their passenger capacity and to no more than 200 people onboard, including passengers and crew.

Coastal cruises starting in a foreign port are also limited to a maximum of 200 people onboard, but passengers and crews are not allowed to go ashore. However, crew may go ashore in conjunction with crew changes in order to travel home.

Companies wanting to operate cruises must submit plans to Norwegian authorities demonstrating their health and safety protocols and compliance with current legislation and regulations.

The current travel restrictions do not allow tourists to enter Norway.

Mostly, Norwegians and foreigners with residency in Norway can travel to Norway but must have a negative COVID-19 test within 24 hours of arriving, then undergo another test upon arrival, followed by a 10-day quarantine period.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Annual Report
Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Halton

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 217,624 Berths | $62 Billion | View

AB InBev

New 2021 Drydock Report

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

100 Pages

Full Intelligence

2021-2023

Best Practices

Full Coverage

Order Today

NIT

All New Executive Guide

Cruise Executive Guide 2021

Highlights:

Reach the Lines

New for 2021

All Brands

New Companies

Decision Makers

Instant Download

Order Today

2021 Cruise Industry News China Market Report