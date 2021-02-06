Norway Extends Cruise Restrictions to May 1 For Reassessment

The Norwegian government has extended its restrictions for coastal cruises and Svalbard and said it will reassess the situation by May 1, 2021.

Basically, the restrictions include a ban on cruises in Svalbard, except day trips with up 30 people, including passengers and crew.

Coastal cruises that start in Norway and only call at Norwegian ports with Norwegian or foreign ships are limited to 50 percent of their passenger capacity and to no more than 200 people onboard, including passengers and crew.

Coastal cruises starting in a foreign port are also limited to a maximum of 200 people onboard, but passengers and crews are not allowed to go ashore. However, crew may go ashore in conjunction with crew changes in order to travel home.

Companies wanting to operate cruises must submit plans to Norwegian authorities demonstrating their health and safety protocols and compliance with current legislation and regulations.

The current travel restrictions do not allow tourists to enter Norway.

Mostly, Norwegians and foreigners with residency in Norway can travel to Norway but must have a negative COVID-19 test within 24 hours of arriving, then undergo another test upon arrival, followed by a 10-day quarantine period.