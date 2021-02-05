Dream Cruises Extends World Dream Sailings Until June 27

Dream Cruises has extended its Super Seacation cruises until June 27, 2021.

The cruise line has been operating two- and three-night cruises called Super Seacation around Singapore for Singapore residents only since Nov. 6, 2020.

“With our milestone 100th day of safe sailing on World Dream’s coming up in mid-February, we are pleased to announce that her homeport deployment has now been extended to the end of June 2021,” said Michael Goh, president of Dream Cruises. “We have been greatly encouraged by the overwhelming response from Singapore residents for our Super Seacation cruises on the World Dream.”

For its February to May cruises, Dream Cruises has cooperated with the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Singapore, Korea Tourism Organization and Tourism Authority of Thailand Singapore to bring cultural experiences from Korea and Thailand onboard the World Dream.

“Rhythm of Korea” sailings will be operating from Feb. 21 through March 31, 2021. A Hanbok fashion runway show and outdoor games like Jegichagi and Tuho & Arrows will all provide some old-time Korean entertainment onboard. Modern Korean entertainment will include Korean blockbuster movies shown at World Dream’s Cinema at Sea, beauty and hair talks about K-Beauty trends, dance classes to the best K-Pop hits, and other activities.

Guests will also have an opportunity to learn classic Korean cuisine recipes such as Kimchi and Kimbap, feast on trendy Korean street food delights like Tteokbokki Rice Cake, Japchae, Haemul Pajeon Seafood Pancake and Korean Fried Chicken, and munch on snacks like Jeju chocolates and Korean abalones.

“Amazing Thailand” sailings – offered between March 31 and May 28, 2021 – will provide themed activities ranging from traditional to pop Thai music to a movie marathon of Thai blockbusters.

“For the physically inclined, enjoy a hit of adrenaline with basic Muay Thai training, or a fun game of Sepak Takraw, a hybrid sport of football, volleyball and gymnastics, then partake in Water Gun Tag or the Pitch Burst Challenge,” Dream Cruises said.

Thai massages and tropical products, as well as Thai Street Market at Sea for Thai street food, will also be available for passengers.

“Insta-worthy photos are only a click away at the Tuk Tuk and Big Bowl Noodle pop-up displays, as well as in front of stunning backdrops of Thai umbrellas and lanterns found throughout the ship. Guests may bring a piece of Thai culture back home to their friends and family at the Thai handicraft workshop, where the traditional arts of soap carving, tie dying and paper umbrella painting will be taught,” the cruise line stated.