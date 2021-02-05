Miami Extends Fee Waiver for Cruise Lines

Miami Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has extended the waiver for lay berth and harbor fees for Miami-Dade County's cruise line partners effective February 1, 2021, through March 31, 2021, subject to availability at PortMiami, according to a statement.

The period for the extended waiver can be amended at any time at the sole discretion of Miami-Dade County, as needed.

"We will continue to support our cruise line partners throughout these unprecedented times," said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. "I know that the industry will recover stronger than ever as we rebound and build back our economy in the months ahead."