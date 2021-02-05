Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Miami Extends Fee Waiver for Cruise Lines

Cruise Ships in Miami

Miami Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has extended the waiver for lay berth and harbor fees for Miami-Dade County's cruise line partners effective February 1, 2021, through March 31, 2021, subject to availability at PortMiami, according to a statement. 

The period for the extended waiver can be amended at any time at the sole discretion of Miami-Dade County, as needed.

"We will continue to support our cruise line partners throughout these unprecedented times," said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. "I know that the industry will recover stronger than ever as we rebound and build back our economy in the months ahead."

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide
Cruise Industry News 2021 European River Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Halton

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 217,624 Berths | $62 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News GCSI

New 2021 Drydock Report

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

100 Pages

Full Intelligence

2021-2023

Best Practices

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

All New Executive Guide

Cruise Executive Guide 2021

Highlights:

Reach the Lines

New for 2021

All Brands

New Companies

Decision Makers

Instant Download

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report