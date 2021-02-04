Cruise Saudi Announces Hire of Two Key Execs

Cruise Saudi has hired two executives who will be joining the Cruise Saudi team in Jeddah in the coming weeks, bringing a combined 58 years of experience to the organization, according to a press release.

Mark Robinson (pictured left and previously of Global Ports Holding & Intercruises Shoreside & Port Services) and Miguel Reyna (pictured right and previously of Royal Caribbean Group) will lead business growth and oversee asset development for Cruise Saudi as it continues to establish itself within the industry, according to a press release.

The dual strategic hires follow the successful launch of Saudi Arabia’s first-ever dedicated cruise and terminal developer in Cruise Saudi. Both Robinson and Reyna will be guiding the infrastructure development and suite of cruise and ship and passenger services that will be scaled in the preliminary business phase for the organization.

Reyna is a recognized cruise industry professional with a deep understanding for creating, planning, financing and implementing worldwide marine infrastructure and cruise terminal development investments. Reyna specializes in collaborating with governments, investors and local players in every market to establish win-win solutions that enable cruise infrastructure to promote long-term cruise industry growth while embracing sustainable cruise tourism principles.

Robinson is a highly celebrated c-suite executive who brings extensive knowledge of commercial, operational, change management, passenger services and guest experiences from within the cruise and tour operating business. Recently, Robinson has led the development of ancillary services and retail operations for many of the world’s largest cruise port terminals. His experience as head of business development for EMEA and Asia Pacific Region with Global Ports Holdings will help shape the business strategy for Cruise Saudi and its ports.

Commenting on the transition, Robinson noted: “I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to be part of building an entirely new market from the ground up. It is a unique chance for anyone in the cruise industry to take on a different kind of challenge, in a newly opened part of the world. It doesn’t hurt that Saudi Arabia’s coastlines along the Red Sea and the Gulf Coast are some of the most attractive and intriguing destinations imaginable to establish new cruise ports and destination experiences.”

Reyna added: “I’ve been highly impressed by the business excellence that Cruise Saudi plans to deliver to the cruise market. The thought that has gone into Saudi Arabia as a tourist destination under Vision 2030 and the commitment to preserving cultural and natural treasures is inspiring to say the least. I’m excited to hit the ground running to deliver the cruise infrastructure that will make these rich and unique Saudi treasures available to all cruise guests and to make tangible economic impact for the local communities.”