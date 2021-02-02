American Queen and Victory to Mandate COVID-19 Vaccine for Guests and Crew

American Empress

American Queen Steamboat Company (AQSC) and Victory Cruise Lines (VCL) have announced a COVID-19 vaccination mandate for all guests that will go into effect for all sailings beginning July 1, 2021, according to a press release.

The vaccination requirement will also apply to crew members and non-shipboard employees across all seven vessels in the both company fleets.

“The health and safety of our guests, crew members and partners continues to remain our top priority. Vaccination requirement for both our guests and crew is the most prudent next step to ensure that we are providing the safest cruising experience possible,” said John Waggoner, CEO and founder of American Queen Steamboat Company. “Our new vaccination requirement, coupled with comprehensive health and safety protocols and risk-free booking policy, will give our loyal guests another added level of assurance to join us as we return to sailing.”

The mandatory vaccination requirement will be in effect for all itineraries beginning July 1, 2021, and thereafter. Based on current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendation that Phase 1c of the vaccination allocation includes essential workers engaged in transportation, vaccinations should be readily be available and able to be administered to crew members before the July 1 target date.

