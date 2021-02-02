Celestyal Cruises Launches Flash Sale, Other Promos

Celestyal Cruises has rolled out a series of seven-day flash sales that vary in value, starting from as low as $729 per person, based on double occupancy, on qualifying 2021 seven-night cruises.

The sale also features a lower deposit of just $99 per stateroom. For ultimate flexibility and in order for guests to have peace of mind, the Flash Sale also includes the “Celestyal Promise,” allowing guests the freedom to adjust their sailing up to 30 days prior to departure.

Each sale will run for a seven-day booking period starting on midnight every Thursday.

The next flash sale runs from February 5 to February 11 and will feature selected seven-night sailings.

They will continue each Thursday through March 26.

The deals include discounts on qualifying 2021 itineraries and a variety of departure dates on the three- and four-night Iconic Aegean and Discovery Aegean, the seven-night Idyllic Aegean, Eclectic Aegean, Three Continents and Steps of St Paul as well as 14-night cruises.