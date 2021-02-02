Celestyal Cruises Launches Flash Sale, Other Promos

Celestyal Olympia Moored in Patmos

Celestyal Cruises has rolled out a series of seven-day flash sales that vary in value, starting from as low as $729 per person, based on double occupancy, on qualifying 2021 seven-night cruises.

The sale also features a lower deposit of just $99 per stateroom. For ultimate flexibility and in order for guests to have peace of mind, the Flash Sale also includes the “Celestyal Promise,” allowing guests the freedom to adjust their sailing up to 30 days prior to departure.

Each sale will run for a seven-day booking period starting on midnight every Thursday.

The next flash sale runs from February 5 to February 11 and will feature selected seven-night sailings.

They will continue each Thursday through March 26.

The deals include discounts on qualifying 2021 itineraries and a variety of departure dates on the three- and four-night Iconic Aegean and Discovery Aegean, the seven-night Idyllic Aegean, Eclectic Aegean, Three Continents and Steps of St Paul as well as 14-night cruises.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide
Cruise Industry News 2021 Fleet Deployment

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 217,624 Berths | $62 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

New 2021 Drydock Report

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

100 Pages

Full Intelligence

2021-2023

Best Practices

Full Coverage

Order Today

Naval Rocha

All New Executive Guide

Cruise Executive Guide 2021

Highlights:

Reach the Lines

New for 2021

All Brands

New Companies

Decision Makers

Instant Download

Order Today