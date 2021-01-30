These Cruise Ships Are Being Scrapped in Aliaga

A number of cruise ships are ending their lives in Aliaga, Turkey, which a number of industry players have turned to for scrapping.

Monarch

Capacity: 2,390

Tonnage: 73,941

Year built: 1991

Last Cruise Line: Pullmantur Cruceros

In July, the Monarch became the first cruise ship to be sold for scrap during the COVID-19 pandemic. The vessel ended up beached in Aliaga after its operator filed for reorganization.

Built for Royal Caribbean, the Sovereign-class ship had sailed for Pullmantur since 2013.

Sovereign

Capacity: 2,322

Tonnage: 73,192

Year built: 1988

Last Cruise Line: Pullmantur Cruceros

Just a day after its former fleet mate, the Sovereign also started its scrapping process in Aliaga.

Before joining the Spanish brand fleet in 2008, the Sovereign spent 20 years sailing for Royal Caribbean International.

Carnival Fantasy

Capacity: 2,044

Tonnage: 70,367

Year built: 1990

Last Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

In July, a third cruise ship was also beached in Aliaga, the Carnival Fantasy. The vessel was sold for scrap as part of Carnival Corporation’s plan to shed older and less efficient ships.

Launched in 1990, the Fantasy was the oldest vessel in the Carnival Cruise Line fleet in 2020.

Carnival Inspiration

Capacity: 2,040

Tonnage: 73,367

Year built: 1996

Last Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

A few weeks later, the Carnival Inspiration joined the Carnival Fantasy in Aliaga.

In service for Carnival Cruise Line since 1996, the Inspiration was the sixth Fantasy-class ship.

Carnival Imagination

Capacity: 2,040

Tonnage: 73,367

Year built: 1995

Last Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

The Carnival Imagination arrived in Aliaga in September. The 1995-built ship became the third Fantasy-class vessel to be retired following Carnival’s pause in operations.

Astor

Capacity: 600

Tonnage: 20,606

Year built: 1987

Last Cruise Line: TransOcean Tours (CMV)

The Astor was auctioned in October, after its former operator went into administration. A month later, the vessel was beached in Turkey, ending a 33-year maritime career.

Previously operated by Cruise & Maritime Voyages, the ship was sold for just $1.7 million.

Costa Victoria

Capacity: 1,928

Tonnage: 75,000

Year built: 1996

Last Cruise Line: Costa Crociere

After a long period laid up in Italy, the former Costa Victoria arrived in Aliaga this month. Now named St Victoria, the vessel was sold in July, as part of Carnival Corporation’s plan to dispose of less efficient ships in its fleet.

Built for Costa Crociere in the 1990s, the ship was bought by Genova Industrie Navali Srl., which is part of a shipyard conglomerate.