Coral Expeditions Marks Tasmanian Restart to Summer Expedition Season

Coral Expeditions has completed the first Australian cruise for 2021 with what it said was successful restart voyage circumnavigating the pristine coastal waters of Tasmania.

The voyage was sold out a year in advance, although several guests were not able to travel due to border restrictions at the time of departure on New Year’s Day. An intimate group of 45 guests enjoyed perfect weather and wide-open spaces over the 16-night adventure, the company said.

The Circumnavigation of Tasmania kickstarted Coral Expeditions annual summer season cruising Tasmania’s remote coastal islands and National Parks.

As with the successful Great Barrier Reef series in October last year, the proven and tested SailSAFE medical protocols were strictly applied, with guests and crew undertaking pre-cruise health screening, a COVID-19 PCR test, and completing Tasmania’s mandatory e-pass prior to entering the state. Guests were then able to relax onboard a breath in the clean air and striking natural beauty of the region.

Commercial Director Jeff Gillies added: “We were blessed with a fantastic weather window for our first voyage of the new year and our guests were thrilled to escape into nature. The success of this voyage augers well for the year ahead and continues to build our confidence in what remains uncertain times. We are very grateful for the support we have received from the community and authorities in Tasmania who worked very closely with us in the planning. Tasmania never fails to impress."