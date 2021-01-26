Windstar Outlines Cruises Through May 2023

Windstar Cruises has released a new printed voyage planner brochure with almost 200 pages of information detailing offerings from when its first ship will set sail on May 1, 2021 through May, 2023, the company said, in a press release.

“This beautiful coffee-table publication is meant to educate and inspire people about Windstar and the 180 degrees from ordinary experience we have to offer,” said Windstar Cruises’ President Chris Prelog. “In 2021 through 2023, we have a mix of long-time favorites and fresh new itineraries, recently transformed yachts and exciting new cruise tours. We have planned further out so people can book early.”

New Itineraries by Region

Alaska

Windstar sails in Alaska from late spring through summer. Voyages are scheduled beginning in 2022 aboard the newly transformed all-suite Star Breeze.

In 2022, a new, shorter seven-day Scenic Alaska cruise will feature coastal wilderness cruising along the Canadian Inside Passage.

Asia

Windstar will sail in Southeast Asia on limited voyages in late 2021/early 2022 and will return to comprehensive sailings in Asia with five brand-new itineraries beginning the fall of 2022.

In 2022, Island Hopping through Japan and Windstar Crew Hometowns: Philippines & Indonesia are new and noteworthy standouts.

Australia & New Zealand (New Destination)

In 2022, Windstar will debut its first-ever comprehensive itineraries to Australia & New Zealand aboard the newly transformed Star Breeze, visiting small, rarely visited ports of call like Middle Percy Island and Thursday Island. Overnights in Brisbane, Port Douglas, and Sydney, plus a late-night departure in Melbourne are other highlights. Pick from eight itineraries in the region.

Canada & New England

Windstar sails in Canada & New England in the fall aboard the newly transformed Star Pride.

In 2021, a new Iceland to Montreal itinerary will focus heavily on Greenland, including several days of scenic fjord cruising, and a revamped New York to San Juan sailing is much more than a “repositioning cruise” with two overnight stops in Bermuda, plus a day in St. Kitts and St. Bart’s.

In 2022, a new Boston to San Juan offering includes warm Bermuda beaches on the journey.

Caribbean & Central America

Windstar sails in the Caribbean from late fall to spring, but in 2021, Windstar will also sail its waters throughout the summer season aboard Star Breeze.

In 2021, Windstar will make first-time visits to Miami and Key West in December.

In 2022, Windstar will offer new sailings in Mexico, on both the East and West coasts, including an option from Cozumel to St. Maarten with rare Windstar visits to Jamaica, Grand Cayman, and tiny Cayman Brac.

In 2023, the new Spanish Treasures via the Panama Canal starts on the Pacific side of the canal before heading to Panama’s Bocas del Toro and San Blas Islands, Cartagena/Santa Marta in Colombia, and ending in Aruba.

Mediterranean & the Holy Lands

In 2021, Windstar returns after a several year absence to Ashdod and Haifa in Israel; Alexandria and Port Said in Egypt (including Cairo and the Pyramids); and Istanbul, with an overnight stay. Windstar will also make inaugural visits to Odessa, Nessebar, Bucharest, Sochi, Batumi, and Sinop on its new Black Sea voyage. There are also new cruise tours to the Douro Valley, Lake Como, and Meteora.

2022 brings a variety of new sailings in the region including Island Gems of Spain & Portugal, with stops in the Canary Islands and Madeira, and a new eight-day sailing along the coastlines of Greece, Cyprus, and Israel. There is also a new Athens to Istanbul itinerary (including a tight squeeze through the small-ship-only Corinth Canal) with a first-time port in Turkey’s Çanakkale.

Northern Europe

Windstar sails in Northern Europe in the summer and early fall, including Scandinavia and the Baltic, Europe’s West Coast, and the British Isles aboard the newly transformed Star Legend and Star Pride.

In 2021, the popular Around Iceland itinerary returns with five sail dates, as well as a new option to be experienced as a cruise tour. Other new offerings in the region in 2021 include Norway ’s Famous Fjords and Scandinavian Capitals & Fjords, which combines iconic Northern capitals with a handful of smaller, less-visited ports.

’s Famous Fjords and Scandinavian Capitals & Fjords, which combines iconic Northern capitals with a handful of smaller, less-visited ports. In 2022, Windstar’s new Impressionist France brings a chance to travel from Bordeaux to Amsterdam with an overnight in St-Malo and scenic cruising on the Seine River, plus first-ever Windstar stops in Caen and Rouen (an overnight as well). A comprehensive journey around Spain is another highlight.

South Pacific

Windstar maintains a year-round presence in Tahiti and will resume sailings in May of 2021.

In September of 2021, Star Breeze will begin sailing in Tahiti (through March of 2022), giving guests a unique chance to sail on the larger, all-suite, newly transformed yacht in this destination for a limited engagement.

In 2021, Windstar’s Wind Spirit will sail from Tahiti to Australia, stopping at the small island nation of Vanuatu and tiny Pantara Island at the outer fringes of New Caledonia, among other off-the-beaten-path South Pacific islands.

U.S. West Coast