Another Pause in Australia Operations for Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line has extended its pause in operations in Australia.
"As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, we are sorry to share the news that Carnival Cruise Line is pausing operations for all Australian sailings departing through May 19 2021, as well all Carnival Spirit sailings through to and including 12 June 2021," the company said, in a statement.
CANCELLED CRUISES
- Carnival Splendor sailings through and including May 19 2021.
- Carnival Spirit sailings through and including June 12 2021.