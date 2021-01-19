Swan Hellenic Announces Worldwide Saving Offers

Swan Hellenic has announced new saving fares to celebrate “the year that cultural expedition cruising returns to the world,” the company stated in a press release.

Anyone booking anywhere in the world before March 31, 2021, will receive 20 percent off their choice of a 2021-2022 cruise, plus additional market-specific offers.

According to the press release, Swan Hellenic’s all-inclusive cruises will also include pre-night hotel and transfers for each guest.

Swan Hellenic is set to start sailing in November 2021 with a South America, Falklands, and Antarctic Peninsula itinerary onboard its upcoming first-in-the-fleet ship, the Minerva. The Minerva’s sister ship, Vega Class, is to follow with an April 2022 delivery date.

“With close personal service available through its own offices and top partners across Asia, Australia, India, North America, and Europe, guests of the old Swan Hellenic and a whole new generation of explorers can benefit from close personal support to choose from cruises of the Antarctic, Pacific, Caribbean, Scotland, Nova Scotia, Greenland, and Eastern Russia to see what others don’t,” the cruise line stated.

Any sailing booked with Swan Hellenic before March 31, 2021, can be cancelled by a guest up to 30 days prior to departure and reimbursed with a Future Cruise Credit valid for 2 years, the cruise line added.