Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Carnival Corporation to Add More Drydock Days This Year

Carnival Breeze

Carnival Corporation will be adding more drydock days in the first quarter in 2021 as the company prepares to resume service with its nine cruise brands.

Suppliers, drydocks and classification societies have all told Cruise Industry News in recent weeks they expect a rush of "back in service" style drydocks, with cruise lines then maximizing in-service days with paying guests, as reported in the 2021 Drydock Report by Cruise Industry News.

Carnival Corporation confirmed the increase in drydock days on its fourth quarter earnings call earlier this week. 

"The average (cash burn) rate expected in the first quarter is higher than the fourth quarter, driven by higher capital expenditures due to the shifting of CapEx from the fourth quarter to the first quarter and more first quarter drydock days as previously indicated, as we prepare for the resumption of guest cruise operations," said David Bernstein, CFO. 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 217,624 Berths | $62 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News GCSI

New 2021 Drydock Report

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

100 Pages

Full Intelligence

2021-2023

Best Practices

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News GCSI

All New Executive Guide

Cruise Executive Guide 2021

Highlights:

Reach the Lines

New for 2021

All Brands

New Companies

Decision Makers

Instant Download

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Annual Report