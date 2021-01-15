Carnival Corporation to Add More Drydock Days This Year

Carnival Corporation will be adding more drydock days in the first quarter in 2021 as the company prepares to resume service with its nine cruise brands.

Suppliers, drydocks and classification societies have all told Cruise Industry News in recent weeks they expect a rush of "back in service" style drydocks, with cruise lines then maximizing in-service days with paying guests, as reported in the 2021 Drydock Report by Cruise Industry News.

Carnival Corporation confirmed the increase in drydock days on its fourth quarter earnings call earlier this week.

"The average (cash burn) rate expected in the first quarter is higher than the fourth quarter, driven by higher capital expenditures due to the shifting of CapEx from the fourth quarter to the first quarter and more first quarter drydock days as previously indicated, as we prepare for the resumption of guest cruise operations," said David Bernstein, CFO.