Oceania Cruises Releases 180-Day 2023 World Voyage

Oceania Cruises has unveiled its 2021 “Around The World in 180 Days” itinerary, according to a press release. The 684-guest Insignia, which will be operating the itinerary, will depart San Francisco on Jan. 15, 2023, and call at 96 destinations in 33 countries across four continents.

"We now know how irreplaceable these experiences are and cherish the privilege of travel more than ever," stated the President and Chief Executive Officer of Oceania Cruises, Bob Binder.

"Travel connects us through shared experiences, creates lifelong bonds, and enriches us in ways we never would have imagined. That was the mindset that guided us in crafting this epic around the world voyage for our guests," he added.

The itinerary provides access to more than 60 UNESCO World Heritage sites, and guests sailing the full world voyage will have the opportunity to take part in five included shoreside events, the cruise line stated. Those events include an Argentinian cultural exposition in Buenos Aires, an afternoon at a winery in Cape Town, an evening at Al Maha Desert Dune in the Arabian Desert outside of Dubai, a Burmese monk donation ceremony in Myanmar, and a candlelit evening at Vung Duc Cave in the UNESCO World Heritage site outside of Hanoi.

All guests on the Around the World in 180 Days voyage will receive their choice of 64 free shore excursions, or a free beverage package, or a free $6,400 shipboard credit. Guests will also receive Oceania Cruises' Exclusive Prestige Package, which includes unlimited internet, onboard medical care, pre-cruise hotel stay, and more.

The voyage will open for public sale on Jan. 27.