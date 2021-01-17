When MSC Cruises Ships May Start Sailing Again

MSC Cruises is set to start sailing Europe again soon, while other ships could are poised to start cruising in a phased-in manner.

A look at the expected first sailing of each MSC Cruises ship as the cruise industry gets back into service (all information is subject to change due to the COVID-19 crisis):

MSC Armonia

Capacity at 100%: 1,554

Date: April 2, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 3 nights

Itinerary: Key West and Ocean Cay

MSC Bellissima

Capacity at 100%: 4,500

Date: March 31, 2021

Homeport: Shanghai to Yokohama

Length: 3 nights

Itinerary: Only sea days

MSC Divina

Capacity at 100%: 3,500

Date: April 1, 2021

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Length: 3 nights

Itinerary: Nassau and Ocean Cay

MSC Fantasia

Capacity at 100%: 3,300

Date: April 29, 2021

Homeport: Genoa

Length: 3 nights

Itinerary: Barcelona and Marseille

MSC Grandiosa

Capacity at 100%: 4,888

Date: January 24, 2021

Homeport: Genoa

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Civitavecchia, Naples, Palermo and Valletta

MSC Lirica

Capacity at 100%: 1,560

Date: April 2, 2021

Homeport: Venice

Length: 6 nights

Itinerary: Bari, Dubrovnik, Kotor, Split and Rijeka

MSC Magnifica

Capacity at 100%: 2,550

Date: February 14, 2021

Homeport: Genoa

Length: 10 nights

Itinerary: Livorno, Civitavecchia, Messina, Valletta, Piraeus and Katakolon

MSC Meraviglia

Capacity at 100%: 4,500

Date: April 3, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: San Juan, St. Thomas, Nassau and Ocean Cay

MSC Musica

Capacity at 100%: 2,550

Date: April 30, 2021

Homeport: Genoa

Length: 3 nights

Itinerary: Marseille and Barcelona

MSC Opera

Capacity at 100%: 1,712

Date: March 27, 2021

Homeport: Trieste

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Zadar, Split, Kotor, Corfu and Bari

MSC Orchestra

Capacity at 100%: 2,550

Date: February 5, 2021

Homeport: Durban

Length: 3 nights

Itinerary: Portuguese Island

MSC Poesia

Capacity at 100%: 2,550

Date: May 2, 2021

Homeport: Venice

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Bari, Mykonos, Piraeus and Katakolon

MSC Preziosa

Capacity at 100%: 3,500

Date: April 18, 2021

Homeport: Hamburg

Length: 10 nights

Itinerary: Cork, Dublin, Belfast, Greenock, Kirkwall and Invergordon

MSC Seashore

Capacity at 100%: 4,560

Date: August 1, 2021

Homeport: Civitavecchia to Genoa

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Naples, Messina, Valletta, Barcelona and Marseille

MSC Seaside

Capacity at 100%: 4,140

Date: April 11, 2021

Homeport: Lisbon to Genoa

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Cádiz, Barcelona, Genoa and Marseille

MSC Seaview

Capacity at 100%: 4,140

Date: March 29, 2021

Homeport: Genoa

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Civitavecchia, Valencia and Marseille

MSC Sinfonia

Capacity at 100%: 1,554

Date: April 24, 2021

Homeport: Venice

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Kotor, Sarande, Mykonos, Santorini and Bari

MSC Splendida

Capacity at 100%: 3,300

Date: April 20, 2021

Homeport: Genoa to Kiel

Length: 12 nights

Itinerary: Marseille, Barcelona, Casablanca, Lisbon, La Coruña and Rotterdam

MSC Virtuosa

Capacity at 100%: 4,888

Date: April 16, 2021

Homeport: Genoa

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Ajaccio, Barcelona and Marseille