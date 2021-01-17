Cruise Industry News GCSI

When MSC Cruises Ships May Start Sailing Again

MSC Seaview

MSC Cruises is set to start sailing Europe again soon, while other ships could are poised to start cruising in a phased-in manner.

A look at the expected first sailing of each MSC Cruises ship as the cruise industry gets back into service (all information is subject to change due to the COVID-19 crisis):

MSC Armonia
Capacity at 100%: 1,554
Date: April 2, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 3 nights
Itinerary: Key West and Ocean Cay

MSC Bellissima
Capacity at 100%: 4,500
Date: March 31, 2021
Homeport: Shanghai to Yokohama
Length: 3 nights
Itinerary: Only sea days

MSC Divina
Capacity at 100%: 3,500
Date: April 1, 2021
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 3 nights
Itinerary: Nassau and Ocean Cay  

MSC Fantasia
Capacity at 100%: 3,300
Date: April 29, 2021
Homeport: Genoa
Length: 3 nights
Itinerary: Barcelona and Marseille   

MSC Grandiosa
Capacity at 100%: 4,888
Date: January 24, 2021
Homeport: Genoa
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Civitavecchia, Naples, Palermo and Valletta

MSC Lirica  
Capacity at 100%: 1,560
Date: April 2, 2021
Homeport: Venice
Length: 6 nights
Itinerary: Bari, Dubrovnik, Kotor, Split and Rijeka

MSC Magnifica
Capacity at 100%: 2,550
Date: February 14, 2021
Homeport: Genoa
Length: 10 nights
Itinerary: Livorno, Civitavecchia, Messina, Valletta, Piraeus and Katakolon

MSC Meraviglia
Capacity at 100%: 4,500
Date: April 3, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: San Juan, St. Thomas, Nassau and Ocean Cay

MSC Musica
Capacity at 100%: 2,550
Date: April 30, 2021
Homeport: Genoa
Length: 3 nights
Itinerary: Marseille and Barcelona  

MSC Opera 
Capacity at 100%: 1,712
Date: March 27, 2021
Homeport: Trieste
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Zadar, Split, Kotor, Corfu and Bari

MSC Orchestra
Capacity at 100%: 2,550
Date: February 5, 2021
Homeport: Durban
Length: 3 nights
Itinerary: Portuguese Island    

MSC Poesia
Capacity at 100%: 2,550
Date: May 2, 2021
Homeport: Venice
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Bari, Mykonos, Piraeus and Katakolon

MSC Preziosa
Capacity at 100%: 3,500
Date: April 18, 2021
Homeport: Hamburg
Length: 10 nights
Itinerary: Cork, Dublin, Belfast, Greenock, Kirkwall and Invergordon

MSC Seashore
Capacity at 100%: 4,560
Date: August 1, 2021
Homeport: Civitavecchia to Genoa
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Naples, Messina, Valletta, Barcelona and Marseille

MSC Seaside
Capacity at 100%: 4,140
Date: April 11, 2021
Homeport: Lisbon to Genoa
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Cádiz, Barcelona, Genoa and Marseille

MSC Seaview
Capacity at 100%: 4,140
Date: March 29, 2021
Homeport: Genoa
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Civitavecchia, Valencia and Marseille

MSC Sinfonia
Capacity at 100%: 1,554
Date: April 24, 2021
Homeport: Venice
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Kotor, Sarande, Mykonos, Santorini and Bari

MSC Splendida
Capacity at 100%: 3,300
Date: April 20, 2021
Homeport: Genoa to Kiel
Length: 12 nights
Itinerary: Marseille, Barcelona, Casablanca, Lisbon, La Coruña and Rotterdam

MSC Virtuosa
Capacity at 100%: 4,888
Date: April 16, 2021
Homeport: Genoa
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Ajaccio, Barcelona and Marseille

 

Cruise Industry News Annual Report