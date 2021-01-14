MSC Virtuosa to Sail in China in 2022

For the first time in 2022, MSC Cruises will operate two ships in the Chinese market.

The MSC Virtuosa will join her sister ship MSC Bellissima to sail in China, according to a news announcement.

“Operating two vessels is a crucial upgrade to our development strategy in China. Deploying two of our fleet’s flagships, in addition, is a testimonial to our commitment and sincerity to develop hand-in-hand with the Chinese cruise industry,” said Helen Huang, President, China, MSC Cruises.

“To MSC Cruises, China is a key strategic market. Though as an industry we are faced with the challenges of the pandemic, our confidence in the potential of Chinese cruise market remains unshaken. Looking forward, we believe that China is still a promising land for the cruise industry to grow, and we hope to bring new prospects and prosperities with the deployment of our two flagships to this market, to support the recovery of the industry.”

MSC first went into China in 2016.

Previous to today’s announcement, MSC's strategy in the market has been operating one vessel but upgrading the ship, from MSC Lirica in 2016 to MSC Splendida in 2018, to the upcoming flagship MSC Bellissima in 2021.