Silversea Furthers Support for Travel Partners

Silversea Cruises has announced that it will be offering a $200 bonus commission to travel partners for new bookings made on any voyage departing from July 1, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2021, both dates inclusive.

According to a press release, the bonus commission, which will be paid to the travel partner between 30 to 45 days after a booking with a deposit is made, is available until Feb. 28, 2021, and applies to 139 voyages to destinations across all seven continents.

"Our travel partners are extremely important to Silversea, playing a key role for us and our guests. We are therefore delighted to offer this added benefit to express our appreciation for their hard work and make it even more rewarding to partner with us – especially during these challenging times," said Silversea's President and CEO, Roberto Martinoli.

"The bonus commission is a great way for travel professionals to earn extra income during these difficult days and know that they will be giving their luxury clients an incomparable vacation, filled with authentic experiences," he added.

This bonus program adds to the list of other support initiatives Silversea has developed over the past months for its travel partners: an online suite of marketing resources and sales tools for travel advisors called Marketing Central, an interactive training platform where partners can learn about Silversea’s fleet and visited destinations called Silversea Academy, and a short informative video series about Silversea’s activities, new products, and promotions called Virtual Visits.